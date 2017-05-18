Man calls 911, gets arrested on drug and gun charges

An Evansville man is facing several charges after police said he called 911 to ask if he could shoot or stab someone.

Police said 73-year-old Frederick Hobgood called dispatchers late Wednesday night to make a harassment report. They said he asked if he could stab or shoot the person harassing him if they showed up at his apartment.

Dispatchers told him no.

When officers arrived, they said a sawed off shotgun was on the floor in plain sight. They said the serial number had been removed.

Police said Hobgood told him the real reason he called was because he wanted officers to drive him around to help him look for his stolen car.

Officers said there was an empty half gallon bottle of whiskey in the trash, and Hobgood admitted he had been drinking.

Police said they asked him for his ID, so he went to a drawer to get it. Officers said they told him to stop because they didn't know if Hobgood was reaching into the drawer for a weapon.

They said he didn't comply so officers had to grab his hands and ask him to point out where his ID was.

Inside the drawer by his wallet, officers said there was a baggie of 27 grams of synthetic marijuana and a container with three grams marijuana..

Police said Hobgood told them he just bought the gun that day. He said he thought he could only own a shotgun and not a handgun since he's a felon.

Hobgood is in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

