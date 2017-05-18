Man calls 911, gets arrested on drug and gun charges

An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he called 911 to ask if he could shoot or stab someone.More >>
Eagles flying around Burdette Park have a new place that they can call home.More >>
Hundreds of family members and friends of Bosse High School students filled the bleachers at Enlow field to honor the 2017 graduating class.More >>
Some third graders in Hancock County just met the senior citizens who've been their pen-pals for the past few months.More >>
According to the CDC, smoking by pregnant women greatly increases their chances of having underweight babies or miscarriages.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.More >>
