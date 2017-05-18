WATCH: Scattered showers and storms today. Byron will tell us when we can expect to see severe weather.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

WINDY, STORMS POSSIBLE: It will be windy today along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps will reach the lower to middle 80's under mostly cloudy skies. We'll have high winds again this afternoon gusting 30 to 40 miles an hour. Severe storms are possible Friday and late Saturday. Byron will have the latest forecast.

TRUMP SPECIAL COUNSEL: The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to lead a federal investigation into allegations that Donald Trump's campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the 2016 election that put him in the White House.

VOLATILE MARKET: We're waiting to see what Wall Street will do this morning after several stocks plummeted at the closing bell last night. It was the worst day for the market in eight months.

ILLEGAL DUMPING: Authorities in Henderson County say illegal dumping is a major problem this season. The fiscal court recently discussed how to fight it. One of their solutions involved installing security cameras in problem areas. Hillary Simon has a live update.

CORNELL DIES: According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52 in Detroit.

GRADUATION SEASON: Tonight, students from New Tech Institute and both campuses of the Academy for Innovative Studies, will walk in their graduation ceremonies. Last night, Enlow Field in Evansville was packed to celebrate the Bosse High School Class of 2017. We'll also tell you how you can share your graduation pictures with us.

So, enjoy your Thursday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

- Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.