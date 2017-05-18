WATCH: Scattered showers and storms today. Byron will tell us when we can expect to see severe weather.

Eagles flying around Burdette Park have a new place that they can call home.More >>
Hundreds of family members and friends of Bosse High School students filled the bleachers at Enlow field to honor the 2017 graduating class.More >>
Some third graders in Hancock County just met the senior citizens who've been their pen-pals for the past few months.More >>
According to the CDC, smoking by pregnant women greatly increases their chances of having underweight babies or miscarriages.More >>
Cleaning up the City of Evansville and fighting crime. That's what Police say a new tool they have in their grips is going to do. It's called the Soda Blaster. EPD introduced us to it last fall, but we'll see a lot more of it this summer. "Just in the last 2 weeks, we've really gotten into it full time." Officers with Evansville Police's Crime Prevention Unit, using warm spring days to their advantage.. It takes a couple hours, a few days of the week..and a li...More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
Surveillance video shows one man pounce on the veteran while the other grabs his dog’s leash and runs off with her.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.More >>
The city of Vicksburg has issued a boil-water alert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Warren County.More >>
