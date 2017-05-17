Family and friends celebrate Bosse graduation - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Family and friends celebrate Bosse graduation

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Hundreds of family members and friends of Bosse High School students filled the bleachers at Enlow field to honor the 2017 graduating class. 

It was the 93rd graduating class in the school's history.  

Bosse High School was founded in 1924 and named after Benjamin Bosse, the former mayor of Evansville.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Eagle scout builds a nest for eagles

    Eagle scout builds a nest for eagles

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:21:01 GMT
    Eagles flying around Burdette Park have a new place that they can call home (WFIE)Eagles flying around Burdette Park have a new place that they can call home (WFIE)

    Eagles flying around Burdette Park have a new place that they can call home.

    More >>

    Eagles flying around Burdette Park have a new place that they can call home.

    More >>

  • Family and friends celebrate Bosse graduation

    Family and friends celebrate Bosse graduation

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:46:24 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Hundreds of family members and friends of Bosse High School students filled the bleachers at Enlow field to honor the 2017 graduating class. 

    More >>

    Hundreds of family members and friends of Bosse High School students filled the bleachers at Enlow field to honor the 2017 graduating class. 

    More >>

  • Hancock Co. third graders meet senior citizen pen-pals

    Hancock Co. third graders meet senior citizen pen-pals

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:59:12 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Some third graders in Hancock County just met the senior citizens who've been their pen-pals for the past few months.

    More >>

    Some third graders in Hancock County just met the senior citizens who've been their pen-pals for the past few months.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly