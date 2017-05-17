Hancock Co. third graders meet senior citizen pen-pals

Some third graders in Hancock County just met the senior citizens who've been their pen-pals for the past few months.

"I was kind of nervous because I've never met her but I was also excited because I get to meet a new person I've been talking to," said Lawson Ward.

For the last six weeks, Lawson's been writing Ms. Diann and on Wednesday, he finally met the woman behind the letters.

"I wasn't expecting flowers but I also got pictures and two more letters," said Diann.

Lawson and the other third graders at North Hancock Elementary have been writing to different seniors throughout Hancock County. It's all part of pen pal program, that papermaker Domtar puts on.

"I love children," said Diann. "I was an elementary school teacher so this is just what I've always lived through."

The students had two hours to spend with their pen pals on Wednesday to talk, listen, and read their final letters. Those letters gave the kids a chance to practice their cursive.

The seniors got to see that progress first hand.

The school year may be almost over, but these seniors and students say they plan to continue their new friendships.

