Program aims to get pregnant women to give up smoking

According to the CDC, smoking by pregnant women greatly increases their chances of having underweight babies or miscarriages.

One program, Baby and Me Tobacco Free, is on a mission to get pregnant women to stop smoking.

If expecting mothers who join the Vanderburgh County chapter of the group stop smoking and attend four smoking cessation classes, they will receive free diapers for a year after the baby is born.

