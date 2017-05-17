Program aims to get pregnant women to give up smoking - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Program aims to get pregnant women to give up smoking

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Baby and Me Tobacco Free) (Source: Baby and Me Tobacco Free)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

According to the CDC, smoking by pregnant women greatly increases their chances of having underweight babies or miscarriages. 

One program, Baby and Me Tobacco Free, is on a mission to get pregnant women to stop smoking. 

If expecting mothers who join the Vanderburgh County chapter of the group stop smoking and attend four smoking cessation classes, they will receive free diapers for a year after the baby is born. 

To find out more information about Baby and Me Tobacco free, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

