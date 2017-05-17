Eagle scout builds a nest for eagles

Eagles flying around Burdette Park have a new place that they can call home (WFIE)

Eagles flying around Burdette Park have a new place they can call home.

Eagle Scout William Simon built a nest for the eagles as part of a project that started back in February. His friends helped with the finishing touches.

Vectren donated a 75-foot pole to attach the nest to and help set it in the ground.

Simon was asked by Burdette Park to help construct the nest and agreed to build the habitat near the baseball fields.

Burdette Park said they may install a webcam in the future once eagles set up a nest so people can watch at home.

