Groundbreaking ceremony held for new St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthropaedics Hospital

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthropaedics Hospital in Warrick County.

The $95 million hospital will sit at the corner of Epworth Road, near St. Vincent's Epworth Crossing Campus.

The four-story state of the art facility will have 48 patient rooms, 10 operating rooms and support services for patients. It will also bring around 250 jobs to the Tri-State.

According to Tri-State Orthopaedics officials, when the hospital opens it will be the most modern, and technologically advanced hospital centered around it's patients making it the best orthopedic hospital in the United States.

Officials say after years of planning, it's nice to see work officially begin.

We're told the facility will open in early 2019.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.