EPD Officers use "Soda Blaster" to clean up graffiti

Cleaning up the City of Evansville and fighting crime. That's what police say a new tool they have in their grips is going to do.

It's called the Soda Blaster. EPD introduced us to it last fall, but we'll see a lot more of it this summer.

"Just in the last 2 weeks, we've really gotten into it full time," said EPD Sgt. Ted Karges.

Officers with Evansville Police's Crime Prevention Unit, using warm spring days to their advantage.

It takes a couple hours, a few days of the week..and a little elbow grease.

"It'll wear ya out" says Sgt. Karges.

To erase graffiti all around town.

"We can do it on concrete, pavement, wood, plastic, aluminum siding, plastic, doesn't matter. Doesn't hurt the surface at all." says Sgt. Karges.

They wipe it out with the Soda Blaster-- think of it as a power washer with baking soda in it.

Officers focused on cleaning up the greenway--from the Ohio River all the way up Pigeon Creek.

"It lets everybody know that we're out in the neighborhoods. Getting rid of the unwanted gang graffiti and taggers that mess up the property."

Officers spot these ugly, sometimes offensive markings as they drive around town--sometimes, people call it in.

EPD's Crime Prevention Unit cleaned up a couple dozen problem areas. They plan to hit other areas throughout the city, soon.

