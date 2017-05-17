Union County Fiscal Court holds special-called meeting to discuss audit

An update on the audit in Union County, Kentucky that uncovered county officials failed to properly manage tax-payer money...for everything from payroll, to jail budgets, to federal grants.



It took two hours Wednesday morning for Judge/Executive Jody Jenkins to go through the audit's 15 page list of problems and explain his solutions to each one.



The biggest issue according to Jenkins, is sloppy book-keeping.



The audit found County Treasurer Lissa Gibson prepared payroll checks without anyone verifying them.

Jenkins says now Gibson will get extra training, and each document that passes over her desk now requires verification by four other people.

"We learned. We've got it on paper now," Jenkins told us after the meeting. "But, we're getting some outside consulting if this were to arise again, and, (we're) glad to learn about it," he said.



We're told the County's also hired an independent auditor to prevent future errors.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.