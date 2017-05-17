Proposed park and trail for North side of Huntingburg

Huntingburg might have a new park and trail soon on the North side of town.

"It'll provide something to the folks on the north side that they've never been able to have," said Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner.

The proposed park and trail would be developed on a 3.56-acre plot of land on the northwest corner of Hunters Crossing.

Huntingburg Mayor, Denny Spinner, explained the park's location is ideal because it would be in the heart of the growing residential area.

"What they wanna do at the Northside park is develop a walking and bicycling trail and it's about 515 linear feet and then a playground up to date. ADA accessible new playground equipment," said Executive Director of Indiana 15, Lisa Gehlhausen.

Gehlhausen said the city promised to match a potential $200,000 federal grant, which they could get as soon as this fall.

Some people who live at Hunters Crossing right near the proposed park location said not having to travel to another side of town to get to a park would be great.

"It won't take me any gas or anything to drive all the way to the main park, I can just walk across to use the park with the little kids they would enjoy that really well," said local Ricardo Arrizo.

Mayor Spinner explained even if the city does not get the grant it is still something the city will pursue.

He said if everything goes through construction should start in the spring of 2018.

