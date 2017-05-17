Evansville salon suddenly closes

An Evansville salon has suddenly closed.

Viewers reached out to 14 News, upset that Michael Klein Salon and Spa on North Green River Road is no longer open.

Our crews drove by and found a note on the door that reads:

To the Clients of Michael Klein Salon and Spa:

It is with much regret that we must inform you that due to unforeseen management and stylist issues and concerns we have dismissed our staff and are currently closed.

The owner is an absentee owner and is out of state. Please feel free to email any concerns or issues to Michaelkleinsalon01@gmail.com.

All emails will receive an appropriate response.

Another sign says the business is for sale or lease and includes all salon equipment and products.

14 News has reached out to the salon by phone and email. We will let you know when we get a response.

