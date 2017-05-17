Sportsman's reopening soon

It's been nearly a week since a Sportsman's, on Franklin Street was forced to close because of a kitchen fire.

The bar could reopen as soon as next week. Cleaning crews have been working hard all week trying to get everything cleaned up and ready to go so they can reopen.

They hope to reopen by Friday of next week at the latest, but the kitchen will take another two or three weeks in order to reopen.

