Screagles prepare for Wayne State

Another day, another honor for the USI softball team's freshman phenom Jennifer Leonhardt.

On the eve of the biggest game of her career, the first-year pitcher has been named a finalist for Division 2 Player of the Year.

Leonhardt's freshman campaign has been nothing short of amazing, earning a school record 27 wins, while posting an impressive 1.49 ERA and racking up 179 strikeouts.

However, as impressive as Leonhardt has been, she faces her equal and then some tomorrow, as Midwest Region Player of the Year Lyndsay Butler leads Wayne State into town.

Butler is 24-and-9 with an infinitesimal .69 ERA while striking out 206 batters. She's no slouch at the plate either, posting a team-highs in batting average, home runs, and 39 RBIs.

