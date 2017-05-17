Preparations underway for annual Historic Wine, Art, and Jazz Festival

Preparations are underway for the 12th annual Historic Wine, Art, and Jazz Festival in Newburgh.

On Wednesday, crews were setting up tents near the Old Lock and Dam Building where the event will be held this weekend.

The event is on Friday to Saturday and will include live music, art vendors, and food. Organizers said they are happy for another year.

"It's amazing because the fest is one of the biggest fundraisers for Historic Newburgh," said Donald Shanks, the co-chair of Wine, Art & Jazz Festival. "They take the money we raise and put it back into the community; it helps out with the revitalization of downtown Newburgh."

Tickets are on sale. Click here for more information about the festival.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.