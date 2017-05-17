Teachers, classmates honor friend, Kalie Stiles

An emotional day for Tamarack Elementary school students as they said goodbye to 10-year-old classmate Kalie Stiles.

Friends and classmates lined the parking lot holding purple flowers and balloons in honor of their friend who passed away this weekend.

Kalie's heart stopped beating during class back in March, but teachers kept her alive until medics arrived.

Teachers say her parents wanted Kalie to stop at one of her favorite places, Tamarack Elementary, one more time.

The support from the school Wednesday showed the parents just how much their daughter was loved.

"I think it went great. It was great support, and we had people join us from our communities. Right across the streets, (people) had purple out for Kalie because that was her favorite color, and I just think as a whole community, it's been a wonderful backing," said Shane Eans, a teacher at Tamarack Elementary.

Kalie was in the third grade at Tamarack elementary. Teachers say she loved being involved with the morning announcements and assisting students with special needs.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.