Posey Co. students surprise farmers

One fifth grade class at St. Wendel Catholic School surprised farmers in Cynthiana, Wadesville, Poseyville and the Evansville area with care packages this week (WFIE)

Some Posey County students are ending the school year by giving back.

One fifth-grade class at St. Wendel Catholic School surprised farmers in Cynthiana, Wadesville, Poseyville and the Evansville area with care packages this week.

The students filled 30 buckets with snacks, a John Deere hat and koozie, and an insulated cup with a tractor on it.

Their supplies, or the money used to buy them, were donated including the buckets they signed.

Yesterday, the students delivered them to unsuspecting farmers.

Each class at St. Wendel does a service project every year.

The students' teacher said farmers not only play a huge role in the community, but they also volunteer their time to the school and parish.

