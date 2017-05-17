Taking a Stand: EVSC's groundbreaking initiative, GAIN

By: Dr. David Smith, Superintendent for EVSC

Last week I had the privilege to stand before the Evansville Rotary Club to present the annual State of Our Schools address.

During this presentation, I shared information on a groundbreaking EVSC initiative called GAIN, which stands for Growth in Academics through Innovation and Neuroeducation.

GAIN utilizes information from the latest research in neuroscience, psychology, and education to maximize student learning.

We have always known that students do best when they are engaged in their learning and develop close relationships with caring adults.

However, with GAIN, we now understand the neurological importance of these factors in learning.

By incorporating social and emotional components with relevant content in our schools, students will develop the 21st-century skills needed to have successful futures.

And speaking of successful futures, congratulations are in order for over 1300 seniors who are graduating this week from EVSC high schools. Best wishes to these students, and thank you to the parents and families for trusting us to educate your sons and daughters. It has been our pleasure.

