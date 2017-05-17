Woman police say OD'd while watching son makes first court appearance

An Evansville woman whose son called 911 last week after police say she overdosed at their home was in court Wednesday.

Rebekah Fenwick, 34, was arrested Friday after Police say her five-year-old son called 911 because he could not wake up his mom, and no one else was home.

Fenwick does not have an attorney in this case, which will be addressed at her hearing Monday, May 22.

If convicted, Fenwick is expected to face three years in prison.

A judge set her bail at $500 cash. If she does make bond, Fenwick will be subject to random drug screenings.

Fenwick's children are under the care of their grandmother.

