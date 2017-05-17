Wind Advisory during EVSC graduation ceremonies

The Windy day out in the Tri-State Wednesday prompted our 14 First Alert weather team to make today an Alert Day.

Many Evansville students will need to hold on to their caps and pin down the gowns at graduation ceremonies Wednesday night.

Winds in the Tri-State area have been gusting as high as 40 mph Wednesday afternoon, which is why we have a wind advisory issued until 6 p.m.

Thankfully, most of the rain should hold off until Wednesday night, but that might be a different story later this week. People we spoke with said they are glad that the wind is the only thing that they have to deal with.

"We are very fortunate we have eight commencement ceremonies this week," said Jason Woebkenberg, Chief Communication Officer for the EVSC. "Tomorrow night we are indoors for three ceremonies. We are outside Friday for two and right now it's looking like rain could play a factor."

Harrison and North High School have commencement ceremonies Wednesday night, but they probably will not have to deal with winds this strong because they are already starting to die down a bit.

We do have some rain in the forecast for the next couple days. This might impact some of the other ceremonies this week.

