Jury finds Gerrod Pointer guilty of 2016 murder

A Vanderburgh County jury found a Clarksville, Tennessee man guilty of murder following a three-day trial.

Gerrod Pointer, 27, is accused of shooting Maurice Heyward to death outside the Lucky Lady strip club in February 2016.

Pointer was arrested in Kansas in April 2016, then brought back to Evansville a few months later.

Sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 19.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.