Jury deliberating in 2016 murder trial

A Vanderburgh County jury is deliberating in the murder trial of a Clarksville, Tennessee man accused of shooting a man to death outside an Evansville strip club in February 2016.

Gerrod Pointer, 27, was arrested in Kansas in April 2016, then brought back to Evansville a few months later.

He's accused of shooting Maurice Heyward outside the Lucky Lady strip club.

