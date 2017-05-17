Police: Mom passed out drunk with two toddlers in her car

An Evansville mom is facing charges after police say she was slumped over the wheel in the middle of the road, with two small children in the car.

Officers said they were called around 7:30 Wednesday morning to Riverside and U.S. 41, where an SUV was in the turn lane.

They said the driver, 26-year-old Tierra Maupins, was passed out, and they could not wake her up.

Police said witnesses had taken her one and three-year-old sons out of the SUV and were sitting with them in a nearby parking lot.

Once Maupins woke up, officers said she told them she had been drinking the night before but stopped around midnight.

Police said her B.A.C. was .189.

Maupins is in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held without bond.

