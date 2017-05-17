Massive fire destroys Michigan hotel

An Evansville mom is facing charges after police say she was slumped over the wheel in the middle of the road, with two small children in the car.More >>
An Evansville mom is facing charges after police say she was slumped over the wheel in the middle of the road, with two small children in the car.More >>
Owensboro native, Nicky Hayden, has been seriously hurt in a bicycle accident, according to Italian media.More >>
Owensboro native, Nicky Hayden, has been seriously hurt in a bicycle accident, according to Italian media.More >>
For the past 20 years, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office has organized a run around the county. It's all to raise awareness for the Special Olympics.More >>
For the past 20 years, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office has organized a run around the county. It's all to raise awareness for the Special Olympics.More >>
Some Henderson County water customers are without water Wednesday. A planned outage for improvements started at 8:30 a.m.More >>
Some Henderson County water customers are without water Wednesday. A planned outage for improvements started at 8:30 a.m.More >>
Police were trying to stop a suspected drunk driver when that driver led them on a chase.More >>
Police were trying to stop a suspected drunk driver when that driver led them on a chase.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.More >>
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>