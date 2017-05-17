Massive fire destroys Michigan hotel - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Massive fire destroys Michigan hotel

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
MICHIGAN (NBC) -

An early morning fire destroyed a motel and sent three people to the hospital in Michigan.

It started just after 4:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Green Mill Motel in Cedar Creek Township.

The fire chief said he believes the fire started in the room near the motel office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's not clear how badly the victims are hurt. 

