Law enforcement take morning run for Special Olympics

For the past 20 years, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office has organized a run around the county.

It's all to raise awareness for the Special Olympics.

It has turned into an event that now several community members join.

Hillary Simon was there Wednesday morning to send them off. She's putting together a full story for Wednesday night on 14 News.

There are a few more events coming up to help support the Special Olympics.

This Friday, officials will be raising money at their Cops on a Rooftop which will be at the Owensboro Dunkin Donuts.

On May 24 and 25, they'll be taking donations at Texas Roadhouse for their Cops & Cowboys event.

