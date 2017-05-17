Water turned off for some customers in Henderson Co.

For the past 20 years, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office has organized a run around the county. It's all to raise awareness for the Special Olympics.More >>
Some Henderson County water customers are without water Wednesday. A planned outage for improvements started at 8:30 a.m.More >>
Police were trying to stop a suspected drunk driver when that driver led them on a chase.More >>
Authorities in White County, Illinois, were called to a deadly motorcycle crash. It happened Tuesday on Route 1 about two miles south of Norris City.More >>
The man charged in a deadly shooting outside of The Pony Gentleman's Club is in the Vanderburgh County Jail.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Five people, including two young children, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
