Police chase in Henderson ends at Twin Bridges, driver still not caught

Henderson Police said they were trying to stop a suspected drunk driver when that driver led them on a chase.

It started on Southbound 41 near the Zion Road exit around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

The driver reached speeds of about 80 miles per hour.

The chase went up 41 headed towards Evansville.

Police said they stopped pursing the car when it got to the construction zone by the Twin Bridges.

As of last check, that driver has not yet been caught.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.