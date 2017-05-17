IL man killed in motorcycle crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

IL man killed in motorcycle crash

WHITE CO., IL (WFIE) -

Authorities in White County, Illinois, were called to a deadly motorcycle crash. 

It happened Tuesday on Route 1 about two miles south of Norris City. 

Deputies say 64-year-old Donald Atwood, Jr., of Wayne City, was taken to the hospital, where he died. 

They say no other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

