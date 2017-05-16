2nd annual 'Back the Blue' event held in Morganfield

Morganfield's second annual Back the Blue event, honoring police officers killed in the line of duty, was held on Tuesday.

The names of all 144 officers killed nationwide last year were read. The local boy scout troop passed out gifts to all officers in attendance. FOP vice president, Jeffrey Hart, believes that although being a police officer is a dangerous job, with better training and equipping of officers, the number killed could be lowered.

There have already been 50 officers killed this year, that's 6 percent higher than this time last year, which was a five-year high.

