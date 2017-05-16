Man charged in deadly shooting outside of strip club booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail

The man charged in a deadly shooting outside of The Pony Gentleman's Club is in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police say Clarance Miller opened fired outside the strip club at a crowd of people in April. One person was killed and another was seriously hurt.

Miller was arrested in Chicago by members of the U.S. Marshal's Office. He was transferred and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond on Tuesday.

He's charged with battery, criminal recklessness, and murder.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.