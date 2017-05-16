Residents say more parking needs to be added to McCutchanville Community Park

Many call it a traffic nightmare.

Parents getting their kids to and from baseball and soccer practice at McCutchanville Community Park off Petersburg Road have a hard time getting into the facility. Then, there's the parking situation.

By day, it's a peaceful community park. But when 5:00 rolls around, it quickly turns into a bustling sports complex complete with lots of parents and children and lots and lots of cars.

"For the amount of activities they have for the softball, baseball, and soccer fields, there is not near enough parking," said Mike Malone.

Malone lives right across the road from the McCutchanville Community Park.

Folks he said used to park across from his house and in his neighborhood until he helped get some no parking signs put up.

"There just wasn't any parking," said Malone. "When you come in the main entrance here in front of the house, everybody was parking here. There are signs up now and that alleviated a lot of the problem but there still really is no place for people to park."

Many he says now park at the Eagle Valley clubhouse.

"It's fine when there's just baseball going on but when you add soccer in the mix, it's a congested nightmare," said parent Crystal Hoesli.

It's a nightmare she says continues well after the game.

"All the soccer games get out at the same time," said Hoesli. "Baseball is a little more staggered but when there is a sea of cars trying to get out, it's a nightmare."

Malone says he believes things should get better once a new school is built right down the road from the park.

"I hope that when they actually build the school there will be additional parking that they can walk from the school parking lot over to the ball fields," said Malone.

One of the mangers at the field said the McCutchanville Community Park board is aware of the situation and is currently coming up with solutions to add more parking.

