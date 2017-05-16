City officials plan to fix broken lights on Evansville's Riverside walk

With the weather heating up, more people are enjoying the greenway along Evansvilles riverfront.

But when the sun goes down, there's a problem - many of the lights are broken.

We found out from city leaders a solution is in the works.

It isn't as simple as just replacing light bulbs. It's a much bigger project than that.

City officials tell us they're aware of the problem. We're told, walkers won't be kept in the dark for long.

"This is prime location for people to just be walking along that way and get pushed off into that water and never be seen again," said one park-goer, Mary Miller.

Many tell us they're concerned about the area's safety. The city's Parks and Recreation Director, Brian Holtz, tells us he gets numerous phone calls a day about the issue.



So, we went back to the greenway later in the evening to see just how dark it is without proper lighting.

"I feel like I could almost possibly run into someone," said Savannah Hoskinson of Evansville.

Director Brian Holtz tells us the lights were installed in the 90's, and featured a shorter design to give more coverage on the ground.

But, turns out over the years, that led to some problems.

"Unfortunately with that type of design, they are the right height for vandalism. And what we find in this line of work in parks and recreation, the higher you go up, the less likely something is to be vandalized," said Holtz.

We found nearly half of the 30 light structures along the greenway are broken.

The main problem, Holtz says manufacturers don't make the parts to repair them anymore.

He says the infrastructure is still in place and working and the wiring and cables are all in good shape.

The city's Parks and Rec. Department is now meeting with contractors starting this week to come up with an estimate for installing new, taller lights.

The next hurdle is figuring out how to pay for the project. City officials are looking into using money from the Parks and Rec. budget, or reaching out to potential sponsors.

