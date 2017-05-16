Owensboro city commission passes new budget, includes tax increase

A public hearing was held for the Owensboro budget battle.

We're told the Owensboro City Commission passed a new budget that includes a tax hike for residents.

We're told it's the largest tax increase in Owensboro's history.

Talk a stroll through Smothers Park in downtown Owensboro, and you'll see the city's investment the past few years.

"This is the million-dollar view," Tim Turner, owner of Fetta Specialty Pizza and Spirits said looking out toward the river from his business.

It's an investment that has been benefited his business, but after years of spending, the city is ready to bring money in.

"I think like you said, nobody likes taxes, and I think it's going to have an effect, but I think the private investment that is taking place in the present is going to take care of all of the money issues they think they really have," Turner said.

The city took one step closer to finalizing a property, occupational, and insurance premiums tax increase during Monday night's meeting.

"I can't tell you how long I've listened to people that I really respect and different folks who have looked at this budget. At some point in time, the numbers are what they are, and I'm ready to move forward," Mayor Tom Watson said during the meeting

Turner said he may not be a fan of the tax increase, but he is staying optimistic, hoping the current projects in development will change the numbers in the coming years.

"That's why I love being a part of downtown Owensboro," Turner told 14 News.

This is the first tax raise in eight years for the city.

