Owensboro businesses concerned about tax increase

The Owensboro budget battle will come to an end Wednesday night when city officials are set to make the final decision. One of the least popular decisions still remains the tax increase.

Talk a stroll through Smothers Park in downtown Owensboro, and you'll see the city's investment the past few years.

"This is the million dollar view," Tim Turner, owner of Fetta Specialty Pizza and Spirits said looking out toward the river from his business.

It's an investment that has been benefited his business, but after years of spending, the city is ready to bring money in.

"I think, like you said, nobody likes taxes, and I think it's going to have an effect, but I think the private investment that is taking place in the present is going to take care of all of the money issues they think they really have," Turner said.

The city took one step closer to finalizing a property, occupational, and insurance premiums tax increase during Monday night's meeting.

"I cant tell you how long I've listened to people that I really respect and different folks who have looked at this budget. At some point in time, the numbers are what they are, and I'm ready to move forward," Mayor Tom Watson said during the meeting

But businesses, like real-estate company Century 21 Partners, aren't worried about the individual increases, but rather the toll all of them combined will take on the company.

"If you're the owners of the properties that you're managing, you get hit with the net profits tax, but then as the managers, you get hit with the occupational tax. So we get it on both ends because we are owners and managers," Co-owner John Burns said.

As for Turner, he says he may not be a fan of the tax increase, but stays optimistic, hoping the current projects in development will change the numbers in the coming years.

"And that's why I love being apart of downtown Owensboro"