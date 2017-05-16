Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners talk road projects at State of the County Address

Jobs, public safety & roads. Those are some of the projects County Commissioners shared updates during Tuesday's State of the County address.

Commissioners say there are a number of roads that need to be fixed in the county, but they didn't have the money so those projects were put on the back burner.

Now, with money coming in from the state through House Bill 1002, they can focus on fixing them.

We learned Vanderburgh County could receive $3-million to $4-million every year because of HB-1002. That is a huge increase from last year's roads budget. According to Commissioner Bruce Ungethiem, they only had $300,000 to work with.

Some of the roads in their plans include an extension of Green River Road at Highway 57 as well as widening and repaving Red Bank Road.

Commissioners are anticipating additional traffic on Petersburgh and Kansas Roads because of the new McCutchanville Elementary School.

Another highlight from commissioners, a recent partnership with the Vanderburgh County court systems which focuses on helping people who face substance abuse problems and reducing jail overcrowding. Recently, Commissioner Ben Shoulders helped Aurora find funding for a new case worker.

Right now, they only have one and the funding they recently received for their re-entry program doesn't cover costs for case workers.

"If we add another one, we should be able to double our capacity. We should be able to work with 40 to 50 individuals. Which is phenomenal for our city, it really is a good thing. It's reducing crime, helping people be a good citizen, paying their taxes, working at a local company, everything about it is a positive." says Aurora's Executive Director, Brian Kerney.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved