New color blind glasses help grandson, grandpa see in color for the first time

Caleb loves to color and can now see the actual colors with his new glasses(WFIE)

10-year-old Caleb Adams, of Chandler, has been color blind since he was born.

"Caleb's desire was just so deep, and his longing was so great to see color and that's all he talked about," Caleb's Mom Shawna Adam said. "That's all he could focus on."

Because of that, Caleb's mom spent a lot of time trying to find a solution. She did some research online and found color blind glasses.

That's when she reached out to Dr. Hyndman in Boonville.

"I had no idea they existed," Optometrist Dr. David Hyndman said. "I thought she might be crazy. She said no they do exist, and wanted me to look them up and I did. I started researching them on the internet and to my surprise, 10-year-old they do exist out there."

About 2 weeks ago, Caleb and his family went to Dr. Hyndman's office to try on the glasses. Caleb insisted his, "Pa Pa Mark" who is also color blind, come along. The two found the perfect pair.

"In one aspect I was blind and have been all my life, but I didn't know what I was missing, and now I feel like I have my full sight and it's been a roller coaster of emotions," Caleb's Grandpa Joseph Mark Warner said.

"I just love seeing all," Caleb said. "Like the sunset, I just love seeing it, and the sky, and all the shades of green outside and the trees. I love it a whole bunch."

Caleb loves to color and draw. Before the glasses, he had to ask for help picking out the right colors. Now, he can do it on his own.

"I am just really excited about what will happen in the future," Caleb said.

Caleb and his Grandpa were the first patients of Dr. Hyndman to get the glasses. He's says it's inspired him to help other colorblind patients.

