Warm spring leads to high insect numbers

Thanks to a very warm winter this year, we are going to see an increase in the number of insects and bugs this spring.

If you are going to spend some time out in the woods there are a few things that you need to know. The three common types of ticks in our area include the dog tick, which you typically find on your dog. The black legged tick, although Lyme disease is rare, it most commonly carries the disease. And the Lone Star tick, which is the most common in our area.

There are a few tips to prevent ticks: wear long pants and tuck them in to your socks, wear long sleeves and tick repellants, and always check yourself for ticks after you leave the woods.

Experts say if a tick finds you, it's a good idea to keep it in a plastic bag once you remove it. Just in case you come down with any symptoms, doctors can use the tick to help with a diagnosis.

