ISP: Mower killed after falling off mowing tractor along I-64 in Posey Co.

There are new details in a deadly crash on Interstate 64 in Posey County.

Warning: Details may be graphic for some.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes at the 14-mile marker.

Sgt. Todd Ringle told us a 31-year-old man from Mexico was mowing the median westbound on a John Deere mowing tractor when he ran over some kind of sinkhole. That caused the man to be ejected from his seat and onto the ground before the tractor ran over the man and ultimately killing him, according to Ringle.

Posey: Mowing tractor hit this sink hole and the operator was tossed to the ground. pic.twitter.com/bQDwSFAgVE — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) May 17, 2017

We're told the tractor continued across the road and down the right side of the interstate into the woods. No other vehicles were around at the time.

Ringle said the man's supervisor went to the area to check on him when he found the deceased man and the tractor.

The man's name has not been released yet. His name will be released when his family in Mexico has been notified.

Posey: Tractor has been removed from the wooded area south of the EB lanes. pic.twitter.com/Oz7Qeah2Oy — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) May 17, 2017

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 were shut down at the 13-mile marker while crews worked the area.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

