ISP: Eastbound I-64 closed after deadly crash in Posey Co.

Both lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 in Posey County are closed after a deadly crash.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes at the 14-mile marker just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Posey: Troopers are still on scene investigating this incident. One confirmed fatality. I-64 EB at 14 mm. pic.twitter.com/B5H2d99C4M — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) May 16, 2017

Sgt. Todd Ringle tweeted the crash involved a mowing tractor and no other vehicles.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.