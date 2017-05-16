School officials warn parents about app promoting suicide

Leaders of local schools sent an email to some parents on Tuesday, warning about an app that promotes suicide.

So far, school officials say, it's not happening in Evansville.

Deaconess Cross Point's Manager of Community Services, Janie Chappell, said suicide is a serious topic. She said anytime parents can open up a dialogue about mental health issues and suicide in particular, it's a good thing.

"One of the myths is we'll plant the idea if we ask and that's not the case," said Chappell. "In fact, most people who are suicidal really want to tell someone."

Experts say most kids who struggle with suicidal thoughts go to a friend instead of a parent.

Therefore, it's best if parents reach out to their kids, to talk about suicide.

"It's important to talk to your kids about what's going on, who they're seeing, who they're with, what's going on in their lives, and what they're watching on television," added Chappell.

She said there are also certain signs your child may show.

"Excessive crying, a lot of crying, falling grades..that sort of thing. Giving away prized possessions. Saying things like I wish I could go to sleep and just never wake up. Or everybody would be better off if I was dead that sort of thing," said Chappell.

All warning signs experts say parents should take seriously.

Chappell explained there are a lot of resources available too, to help with suicide prevention.

Options include hotlines, getting your child evaluated by a mental health professional, or even calling 911.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.