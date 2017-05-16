Mater Dei, Reitz exchange leads in first inning - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Mater Dei, Reitz exchange leads in first inning

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Mater Dei gained an early lead over rival Reitz on Tuesday, thanks to a three-run home run in the top of the opening frame.

But, the Wildcats lead would not last long. In the bottom of the first, Reitz's Luke Euler regained the lead for his team when he hit a two-run home run.

