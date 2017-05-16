EPD using new golf cart

From cars to bicycles, to motorcycles, the Evansville Police Department has many ways of patrolling the city.

But now, thanks to a donor who wishes to remain anonymous, you may soon see EPD officers out in a golf cart.

No, they won't be hitting the links at Fendrich, but they'll use it to patrol festivals and community events.

They also plan to use it to visit schools and just to get out and interact with people.

The gas-powered cart has all the bells and whistles, including a Kenwood stereo, LED lights, and it seats four.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.