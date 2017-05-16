Preschoolers get preview of adjacent hospice house garden

The brand new Linda White Hospice House is just days away from opening on the downtown Deaconess Hospital campus.

Preschool classes from the adjacent Deaconess Children's Enrichment Center got to play and enjoy activities in the hospice garden Tuesday.

The kids that go there have watched the hospice house construction since it began.

Preschool officials hope to build a relationship with the patients and their families at the hospice house.

"Whether we can sing some songs or maybe honor a vet that could be here, just to help lift their spirits," said manager Joan Scott. "We know that you can hear the children playing on the playground, so what better way to bring joy to a family than the laughter of children."

The Linda E. White Hospice House is located on Harriett Street just east of the main entrance of Deaconess Hospital.

