4 schools to be recognized by IN Department of Education

Four schools in The Catholic Diocese are being recognized as four-star schools by the Indiana Department of Education.

Resurrection Catholic School was the only school in Evansville to receive this honor.

We caught up with Resurrection principal, Theresa Berendes, who says they are just thrilled to receive this award. Berendes says everyone works extremely hard day in and day out, so this recognition means a lot.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Dr. Daryl Hagan, says in order to even qualify to be a four start school you have to get an A in accountability, have excellent iStep scores, and close achievement gaps for students.

"I think anytime you can honor our students, recognize the hard work of our faculty, staff, students, administrators and even our parents who we work collaboratively with I think it's a great thing to do," said Dr. Daryl Hagan.

Holy Trinity in Jasper, St. Phillips in Posey County, and St. Wendall in St. Wendall were the other three catholic schools that are being recognized as four-star schools too.

