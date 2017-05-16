Volunteer instructor teaches work release yoga once a week

People do yoga to improve their balance, strengthen their bodies and calm their minds.

Most practice at a studio or gym, maybe at home. But there's a yoga class happening in Vanderburgh County in a place most of us would never expect.

In that class, there are no designer workout clothes, no fancy watches or water bottles. Students come as they are.

Jeremy Forgy is one of 140 men in the Vanderburgh County Community Corrections work release program. Most are low-level felony offenders.

"I was a really bad opiate addict and I did some thefts and things like that to get myself put in jail," said Jeremy.

The men spend at least eight hours a day at the community corrections facility, next to the jail. They also work and go to therapy, and on Monday nights, some of them do yoga.

Bob Tenbarge taught his first work release class last summer. He was training to become a certified instructor and needed to do a service project.

But then his temporary plan turned into something more permanent.

"It was supposed to just be a six-week project, just to get my grade for the class and pass the class and get my teaching certificate, but the guys won't let me really quit," said Bob. "It's sort of my (most fun) class."

Bob's class is laid back. He wants his students to be comfortable, even if all this bending and stretching is new to them.

"It's a mindfulness practice where they start to feel things that are going on in them and then through all the yoga poses, the breathing, it calms their nervous system down," said Bob.

Going to yoga and other programs can get Jeremy and the others back home sooner.

Forty hours of the class takes 60 days off a participant's original sentence.

"The guys say that they feel like they've not been in jail for that hour and they tell me that they sleep better that night after yoga," said Bob.

The setting is different. But on the mat, the idea is the same: to get healthier one breath at a time.

Yoga is also offered once a week to women in the work release program. Those classes are led by Bob's wife, Tami.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.