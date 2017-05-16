Two dogs killed in Dubois Co. house fire

An investigation is underway into what caused a morning house fire in Dubois County.

It broke out just before 6 a.m. Tuesday at a home on West Iowa near 7th.

Firefighters tell us the homeowner was at the gym and returned to see heavy smoke. Two dogs inside the home died of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters believe the fire was electrical in nature, but they are still investigating.

