EPD: Man jailed after he beat, raped woman

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Richard Shelton (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail) Richard Shelton (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is in jail facing numerous charges after police say he beat and raped a woman.

Richard Shelton, 29, was booked just after 8 p.m. Monday.

Officers say he is accused of abusing the woman for hours. He's facing charges of rape, battery with serious bodily injuries, battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of meth and marijuana.  

