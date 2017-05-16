EPD: Man jailed after he beat, raped woman

An Evansville man is in jail facing numerous charges after police say he beat and raped a woman.

Richard Shelton, 29, was booked just after 8 p.m. Monday.

Officers say he is accused of abusing the woman for hours. He's facing charges of rape, battery with serious bodily injuries, battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of meth and marijuana.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.