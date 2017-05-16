Salem man accused of breaking into building - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Salem man accused of breaking into building

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Jerry Osmon (Source: Wabash County Jail) Jerry Osmon (Source: Wabash County Jail)
WABASH CO., IL (WFIE) -

A Salem, Illinois man is in jail after police say they caught him breaking into a building.

Officers told us they responded to a burglary in progress Monday on North Market Street.  They say they saw a man bust through the front glass window of the building, causing it to shatter.  

We're told the suspect came at one of the officers with a knife and the officer used a taser to stop him. 

Jerry Osmon, 41, is facing numerous charges including criminal trespass, aggravated assault, and burglary. He's in the Wabash County Jail.

