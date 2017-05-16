Salem man accused of breaking into building

A Salem, Illinois man is in jail after police say they caught him breaking into a building.

Officers told us they responded to a burglary in progress Monday on North Market Street. They say they saw a man bust through the front glass window of the building, causing it to shatter.

We're told the suspect came at one of the officers with a knife and the officer used a taser to stop him.

Jerry Osmon, 41, is facing numerous charges including criminal trespass, aggravated assault, and burglary. He's in the Wabash County Jail.

