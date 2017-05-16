Prosecutors seeking life sentence for man accused of killing USI student

Prosecutors are now seeking life without parole for the Evansville man accused of killing a USI student.

[PREVIOUS: With death penalty, life without parole possible for Hagan, public defender forced from case]

22-year-old Isaiah Hagan was back in court Tuesday morning.

Hagan was arrested for the murder of Halee Rathgeber, whose body was found in Warrick County last month.

He wasn't supposed to be back in court until June, but we're told that changed when his public defender asked to be taken off the case. The public defender said he wasn't certified to defend cases that include the death penalty or life in prison.

Hagan was appointed a new public defender in the case as I mentioned. The courts are also now seeking life without parole for Hagan. pic.twitter.com/199wmUzAZB — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) May 16, 2017

Hagan is being held in the Pike County jail for security reasons. His next court date is set for June 5 at 9 a.m.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.