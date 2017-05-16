EVSC free summer lunch program schedule released

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has released its list of free summer lunch locations.

According to EVSC officials, students, their families and community members may eat breakfast and/or lunch throughout the summer of 2017.

Locations include Cedar Hall, Dexter, Evans, Fairlawn, Glenwood, Lincoln, Lodge, McGary, Tekoppel and Vogel. Breakfast and lunch will be free to those 18 and younger. Breakfast is $1.80 and lunch is $3.00 for adults.

Below is a list of locations, dates and times:

Cedar Hall Community School: May 30 – June 30, 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Dexter Elementary School: May 30 – June 30, Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Evans School: May 30 – June 30, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Fairlawn Elementary School: May 30 – June 30, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Glenwood Leadership Academy: May 30 – June 30, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Lincoln School: Breakfast & Lunch, May 30 – June 23, 9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Lunch Only, June 26 – July 28 (closed July 4), 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lodge Community School: May 30 – June 30, 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

McGary Middle School: May 30 – June 23, 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., Noon-1:00 p.m.

Tekoppel Elementary School: May 30 – June 30, Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Vogel Elementary School: May 22 – July 28 (closed May 29 & July 4), 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



The EVSC summer lunches are available as part of the United States Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

