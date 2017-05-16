City wide boil advisory lifted in Princeton - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

City wide boil advisory lifted in Princeton

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

The city wide boil advisory in Princeton has been lifted.

It went into effect Tuesday due to a water main break on W. Brumfield.

If you have any questions, please call (812) 385-3343. 

Princeton Utilities thanks customers for their patience.  

